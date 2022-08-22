Casemiro frustrated not to face Liverpool in Manchester United debut

A determined Casemiro has admitted he is frustrated not to be facing Liverpool in his Manchester United debut.

The Brazilian international has left the Spanish capital to complete a €70m move to Premier League giants United.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez led the tributes to Casemiro in a farewell ceremony with the 30-year-old bidding goodbye to Madrid.

Casemiro opened up on his decision to swap Spain for England for the 2022/23 season with a four year deal now agreed at Old Trafford.

The former Sao Paulo midfielder was presented to the home fans ahead of United’s Premier League clash with rivals Liverpool as his registration was not completed in time to play.

Missing out against Jurgen Klopp’s side was a blow for Casemiro but he is determined to start positively in England.

“I want to bring my values ​​to United, everything that Real Madrid taught me, to win from day to day, and in every training session”, as per reports from Marca.

“I want to experience the Premier League from within. At 30 years old, I am in the best moment of my career.

“My mother taught me there are no mountains you can’t climb.

“That’s how I face what is coming. I’m like an 18-year-old again.

“For me, I’d play tonight against Liverpool. I’m excited about the challenge of working hard to win again.”

Casemiro’s United debut is set to be delayed until next weekend, as Erik ten Hag’s side head to Southampton, before an expected home bow against Arsenal on September 4.