Bryan Gil set for Valencia loan return

Valencia are set to confirm a loan return for Spanish international Bryan Gil in the coming days.

Los Che are on the hunt for a replacement for Goncalo Guedes following his move to Premier League side Wolves.

Gil joined Valencia on a six month loan deal back in in January but Valencia initially opted against a move for the 21-year-old winger.

However, despite a lack of interest in a permanent transfer, Valencia have maintained contact with Spurs, and they are in the process of wrapping up a loan agreement.

Antonio Conte has confirmed his intention to offload a string of squad players before the transfer window closes, with Giovani Lo Celso already returning to Villarreal, and Gil’s exit could be next.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, both sides are happy to sign off on a season long loan, but Spurs have rejected a new purchase clause, as they keep their options open on the Catalan.