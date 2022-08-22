Bernardo Silva happy at Manchester City despite speculation linking him with Barcelona

Bernardo Silva started and scored for Manchester City during their 3-3 draw with Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Sunday. Speaking after the game, the Portuguese midfielder revealed that he’s happy with life at the Etihad Stadium.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Silva throughout the summer and the indications coming out of City hinted that the player himself was keen on departing the north-west of England for the warmer climes of Catalonia. As well as a new challenge it would mean he would be closer to his family in Portugal.

That, coupled with Pep Guardiola’s stance of allowing whoever wants to leave his teams to leave – he only wants players who want to be there to be there – made the deal look like it could happen. But as we enter the final stretch of the summer transfer window is looks increasingly like Silva will be staying put.

“I’m happy here,” Silva said after the game in comments carried by Mundo Deportivo. “I’m doing everything possible to help the club. I’m very focused.”