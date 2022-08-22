Barcelona are offering Sergino Dest as part of their package for a new right-back

Barcelona are keen for Sergino Dest to leave the club before the summer transfer window closes according to Diario Sport. Barcelona have been offering the right-back as a part-exchange in their pursuit of a replacement but so far they’ve not had a bite.

Dest isn’t interested in joining Villarreal as part of Barcelona’s bid for Juan Foyth and, while Bayern Munich would consider the USMNT international, it’s thought they don’t want to part ways with Thomas Meunier. Manchester United are another option.

If Barcelona fail in their attempt to include Dest as part of a package, it’s understood that they’re still going to try to sell him. Xavi Hernandez doesn’t believe he has the tactical qualities that he wants in his defenders and he’s keen on another right-back.

Dest joined Barcelona in 2020 from Ajax and has since made 72 appearances for the Catalan club across all competitions, contributing three goals and five assists. He was left out of Barcelona’s squad for their opening two games of the season.