Atletico Madrid to investigate fan incident with Mario Hermoso

Atletico Madrid have launched a club investigation following an incident involving a fan and Mario Hermoso.

Los Rojiblancos slipped to their first defeat of the 2022/23 La Liga season as Villarreal sealed a 2-0 win in Madrid.

However, the focus of the post game debate centred around an angry exchange between Spanish international Hermoso and a supporter at the Estadio Metropolitano.

In the most Atletico Madrid way imaginable, Mario Hermoso confronted his own fans after his side lost 2-0 at home to Villarreal pic.twitter.com/gzJfeUdYsr — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) August 22, 2022

Hermoso appeared to remonstrate with a home fan after teammate Antoine Griezmann was booed off the pitch at full time.

As per reports from Marca, Atletico will now look into the matter, with security footage and fan recordings being analysed, as part of the investigation.

If the fan is found in violation of stadium, and La Liga rules, they could be expelled from attending Atletico games, with Hermoso facing serious implications if he is judged to be in the wrong.

Atletico now have two away games in the La Liga calendar before returning to Madrid in mid-September.