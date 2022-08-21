Xavi admits frustration over Jules Kounde deadlock at Barcelona

Barcelona boss Xavi has revealed his frustration over Jules Kounde registration issues in Catalonia.

The French international joined La Blaugrana in a summer move from Sevilla but he is not yet officially registered as a Barcelona player with La Liga.

The Catalans have faced a summer of off field controversies as they aim to reignite their fortunes on the pitch this season.

Despite being able to register four of their five summer signings, Kounde remains in no-man’s land at the Camp Nou, until Barcelona meet La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Xavi spoke after Barcelona’s first win of the season, in a 4-1 victory away at Real Sociedad, and he admitted the situation is no clearer ahead of their third game next weekend.

“It bothers us all but Mateu and Jordi are doing an extraordinary job”, as per reports with Marca.

“It bothers me because we signed him to play and he understands that.

“Let’s wait for the next week, let’s see if there is luck in this.”

However, if Barcelona fail to reduce their squad wage bill in the coming days, through either sales or contract renegotiations, Kounde is certain to miss out against Real Valladolid.