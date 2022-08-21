Valencia

Valencia still pursuing deal with Tottenham for Bryan Gil

Valencia have worked their way out of a tight financial squeeze following the sale of Goncalo Guedes to Wolves, enabling Los Che to register all of their players. Although Valencia are still operating on a smaller budget, manager Gennaro Gattuso now has the possibility of bringing in reinforcements.

It appears one that one of their top targets is the return of Bryan Gil, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Mestalla. Speaking ahead of Valencia’s match with Athletic Club, Gattuso confirmed to Superdeporte that Gil was a player he would be interested in.

“I like Bryan and all players that know how to play. We are working and next week we will resolve important things. Now we cannot speak because there is nothing closed.”

“If one player leaves, another has to arrive,” Tottenham manager Antonio Conte responded the next day, also via Superdeporte.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed that Spurs and Valencia were set to open discussions again this week.

The move would almost certainly be a loan deal and Valencia are probably hoping for a sizable discount on his salary. With Gil joining Samu Castillejo and Samuel Lino on the wing, Gattuso could call on three quality alternatives out wide.

 

