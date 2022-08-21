The six potential exits that Barcelona are hoping to resolve in before deadline day

Barcelona have had what most would categorise as a successful summer in terms of additions in the transfer market, yet the jury is still out in terms of securing exits for some of their players that won’t be making big contributions this season.

According to Sport, the Azulgrana have six remaining cases to solve in the remaining 11 days of the transfer market. With Jules Kounde still not registered and the supposed desire for further recruitment in the full-back areas, the pressure is on Director of Football Mateu Alemany to make deals happen.

The most likely departure is Memphis Depay, who wants to leave the club but talks with Juventus have stalled this weekend. Chelsea are also speaking to Barcelona about a fee for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with movement expected on both this coming week.

Samuel Umtiti is supposedly on his way to Lecce on loan, although it would not be the first time a deal for Umtiti has fallen through at the last minute. Martin Braithwaite’s future is less certain, but the club are determined to see him leave.

In recent weeks it has become clear that this is also the case for Sergino Dest. In contrast to Braithwaite and Umtiti, Dest did go on the preseason tour to the USA but has been left out of both of Barcelona’s matchday squads as Barcelona hope to persuade him to leave.

Finally, Barcelona continue to hope to be able alter their relations with Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder has been told he should either half his wages or move to a different club this summer. Given that has been the case for some time, it seems unlikely de Jong will be willing to budge.