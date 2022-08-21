Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza to return with new offer for William Carvalho

Real Betis are still frantically scrambling for a way to make some quick cash. Despite winning both of their first two games, yesterday Manuel Pellegrini was without six first team players that had not been registered, in addition to five injured players.

Los Verdiblancos are still over their salary limit and without any major sales, are running out of time to resolve the situation. One of the players that had stood out as a solution, due to his high salary, is William Carvalho. The sale of the Portuguese midfielder could unblock things for Betis financially.

Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza had been interested in Carvalho, but were initially proposing a loan with a buy-clause at the end of next season provided they stayed in Serie A. However Betis turned that offer down.

ESPN, via Estadio Deportivo. say that Monza have revived their interest and are in advanced conversations with Betis to get a deal done.

Carvalho has been in terrific form during the two opening fixtures of the season, but his departure is now the lesser of two evils. If anything, Betis’ board will be hoping those displays can sell Carvalho for them.