Robert Lewandowski nets first Barcelona goal in Real Sociedad win

Robert Lewandowski took less than 60 seconds to score his first Barcelona goal as La Blaugrana cruised on to a 4-1 win at Real Sociedad.

The Polish international got across his man inside the box, to steer home Alex Balde’s cross inside the opening minute, before the hosts pounced on Frenkie de Jong’s error to free Alexander Isak to slot home.

Despite La Real posing a threat on the counter either side of the break, Barcelona eventually stepped up a gear late on, as Ousmane Dembele slammed home Ansu Fati’s back heel.

That tipped the contest in Barcelona’s favour, as Lewandowski gambled in the box, to stab home a close range finish, before the Polish hitman returned the favour for Fati’s first goal since May.

Up next for Barcelona is a home tie with Real Valladolid next weekend, either side of a friendly tie against Manchester City, with Real Sociedad heading off to Elche.

