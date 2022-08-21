Rayo Vallecano criticised over fan queues for season tickets

Rayo Vallecano have been criticised for their handling of supporter season ticket renewals this weekend.

The club informed current season ticket holders they could arrive to collect 2022/23 renewals from the Campo de Fútbol de Vallecas from the morning of August 19.

However, fans were left angry and frustrated by a familiar lack of planning and organisation on behalf of the club, towards their loyal fan base.

According to reports from Marca, crowds of over 1,000 fans queued up for hours outside the stadium, and in the nearby streets to wait for their tickets.

La 𝐨𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚 de sacarse un abono en Vallecas. 🗨️ "Están actualizando Windows 95 para tramitar los abonos. Esto no es obsoleto, es lo siguiente", lamenta Adolfo, un aficionado que acumulará más de 24 horas en los exteriores del estadio del Rayo para sacarse un abono. pic.twitter.com/aeVnVJPqpU — Relevo (@relevo) August 20, 2022

The delays stretched on for the following 48 hours, with some supporters opting to sleep on the streets of Vallecas, and others choosing to go home and wait.

The club were previously slammed for their handling of ticket collections and sales during the height of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in Madrid with no online availability to purchase tickets for home or away fans.

