Barcelona

Pep Guardiola leaves door open to Bernardo Silva exit

Barcelona are struggling to register Jules Kounde without further sales, yet some maintain that there is still a chance that they will go for Bernardo Silva before the end of the window.

In particular, Gerard Romero, who has been the most accurate source of news on the club this summer, maintains that it is still a possibility.

In an interview with the Football Daily, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that if a player wants to leave the club, they will find a solution.

As unlikely as it seems, nothing can be ruled out during this transfer window where Barcelona have consistently defied expectations. Manchester City will be in Barcelona for a friendly match to raise funds and awareness about Motor Neurone Disease, when speculation is sure to increase.

It does seem however that at least one major movement out of Barcelona would need to happen in order for a deal to be done. Bernardo Silva is reportedly also focused on Manchester City this season, due to the lack of movement in the case.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Bernardo Silva Manchester City Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News