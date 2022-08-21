Memphis Depay negotiations with Juventus hit snag

Barcelona are relying on a number of exits before the end of the transfer window and it had seemed that Memphis Depay was likely to be the first out the door. However, negotiations have broken down at he last minute.

That is according to Mundo Deportivo, who reference a report from SkySport Italia. Memphis had a deal almost done with the Old Lady of Italian football, but an increase in his wage demands have prevented a deal being done.

His lawyer Sebastian Ledaure is seemingly in Italy as he attempts to come to an agreement once more with Juventus. Barcelona still believe it will likely get done.

Barcelona will be hoping that a deal can be done soon so they can get closer to registering Jules Kounde, although Memphis’ exit alone will not be enough to do so. The clubs have agreed that Memphis can leave on a free and it will only be Memphis’ salary that Barcelona save on rather than making any money from the Dutch forward.