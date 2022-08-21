Manchester City offer huge Bernardo Silva renewal deal to end Barcelona interest

Manchester City are set to increase the stakes in their battle to retain Bernardo Silva.

City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed earlier this month the club have no plans to sell the Portuguese international despite interest from Barcelona.

Silva has been linked with a sensational €80m move from Manchester to Catalonia as part of an ongoing squad rebuild at the Camp Nou.

However, despite Silva hinting at his interest in potentially leaving the Premier League champions for a new challenge, the club have blocked any interest in the former AS Monaco star.

According to exclusive reports from the Daily Star, City are ready to open contract talks with Silva representatives, over a bumper pay deal.

Silva’s current contract at the Etihad Stadium ends in 2025 with the new agreement set to stretch on until 2027.

His current £150,000 per week salary could be doubled to bring him in line with City’s top earners in the coming months.