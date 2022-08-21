Luka Modric asks for more from teammates following Casemiro departure

Real Madrid stormed to a 4-1 victory against Celta Vigo on Saturday night with Luka Modric putting on a midfield masterclass. Not much appears to have changed, since the departure of Casemiro to Manchester United was announced then.

However the Croatian dynamo believes that his absence will be felt. Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos formed the base of Real Madrid’s Champions League success in the last decade.

Speaking to DAZN after the victory over Celta, Modric lamented his exit. Sport carried his words.

“The Casemiro thing is a shame, we have made history with him, he has been a fundamental piece for us and we are going to miss him a lot, as a player and a person.”

“This is part of football, I am sad to see him go but we have to keep going without him and each player has to give even more in terms of the things he did.”

How Carlo Ancelotti will approach the loss of Casemiro is a subject of intrigue at La Casa Blanca.

Against Celta Aurelien Tchouameni, who had been dubbed as Casemiro’s long-term replacement, came into midfield for the Brazilian alongside Eduardo Camavinga.

Some have also suggested that Fede Valverde could move back into the centre of midfield from the right side or even that David Alaba might move forward into the holding role.