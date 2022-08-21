Lecce President confirms negotiations with Barcelona for Samuel Umtiti

Barcelona continue their efforts to speed up a slimming of their squad, but have been dealt a setback.

It had been reported that a deal was close to take central defender Samuel Umtiti to Lecce on loan for the rest of the season. That information had Barcelona still paying all of Umtiti’s wages but receiving add-ons throughout the season.

Speaking to DAZN however, Lecce President Saverio Sticchi Damiani said that a deal was still some way off. Sport carried his comments.

“We have been evaluating the signing of Umtiti for a long time. There is a negotiation with Barcelona, but there is lots to speak about still. The operation is a long way from being formalised.”

Given Umtiti played just once last season and his value has plunged in recent years, it might be more useful to Barcelona to find a home for Umtiti that will see him play rather than prioritise their finances in this case. Although it wouldn’t help with their efforts to register Jules Kounde, if Umtiti can finally get some game time and prove his reliability again, then Barcelona may be able to sell him down the line on better terms.

