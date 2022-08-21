Jules Kounde frustrated with Barcelona over inability to play

The media noise surrounding Barcelona’s financial struggles seemed to ebb away somewhat after they registered all but one of their signings for the first match of the season. Yet the Blaugrana will head to Donostia-San Sebastian still without Jules Kounde this weekend.

According to Sport, the French defender is extremely frustrated with the situation and has been very clear about that with the club. That news was confirmed to Kounde on Saturday and it fell upon the technical staff to try and soften the news. They assured him that the club had economic measures in place to solve the situation ahead of their next fixture against Real Valladolid, even if there are no more exits.

The breakdown in negotiations between Memphis Depay and Juventus was an unexpected turn for Barcelona. That would help to lighten the salary bill but La Liga say that it will take more than just his exit to register Kounde. Sport finished their report by claiming that if Kounde is not registered in time for the Valladolid match, the alarm bells will be ringing at Camp Nou.

While it is entirely understandable that Kounde is not happy with the club, it is more significant that the news has been leaked to the press. It is rarely a good sign and may well be method of putting pressure on Barcelona.