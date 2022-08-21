Jules Kounde could remain unregistered at Barcelona until September

Barcelona star Jules Kounde may not feature for his new side until September due to their financial situation.

The French international joined La Blaugrana in a summer deal from Sevilla but he is not yet registered as a Barcelona player with La Liga.

Barcelona have faced a summer of fiscal controversy as the club aim to spend big to reignite their fortunes on the pitch this season.

After activating four ‘financial levers’, including selling a substantial shares of TV rights, and new investment deals, the club were able to register four of the five new players.

However, they are yet to reach La Liga’s mandated salary cap for Financial Fair Play, as they continue to try and reduce their wage bill.

Kounde has missed the first two games of the season, and with Barcelona potentially forced to wait until the end of the transfer window to sell players, he could miss next week’s clash with Real Valladolid.