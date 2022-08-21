Javier Aguirre to offer Martin Braithwaite route out of Barcelona

Barcelona are working on resolving the futures of six players in the remaining 11 days of the transfer market, one of whom is Danish international Martin Braithwaite.

Braithwaite arrived in February of 2020 and was used sporadically but at times to good effect until last season, when injuries and the arrival of Xavi Hernandez more or less put paid to his chances at Camp Nou.

He has so far resisted an exit from Barcelona and Camp Nou itself turned on him during the Joan Gamper Trophy presentation before the start of the season, whistling him as he entered the pitch.

According to Mundo Deportivo, former manager Javier Aguirre may try to tempt out of the Ciudad Condal. The Mexican was in charge of Leganes when Braithwaite left and wants him again on loan at Real Mallorca.

Braithwaite appears content in Barcelona in spite of his lack of opportunities, but Mallorca could offer him the chance to arrive at the World Cup with Denmark fully match fit.

