Frenkie de Jong on the verge of Barcelona milestone against Real Sociedad

Frenkie de Jong might not be the flavour of the month in Barcelona, at least in the offices of the sporting directorate, but he is on the verge of hitting a significant milestone in the blue and red of club.

As per Mundo Deportivo, if de Jong makes an appearance against Real Sociedad at Anoeta on Sunday evening, it will be his 100th in La Liga for the club.

89 of his 99 appearances thus far have come as a starter for Barcelona, which shows that regardless of some underwhelming spells, de Jong has always been an instrumental part of Barcelona’s midfield since joining the club.

Last weekend de Jong started on the bench against Rayo Vallecano and came on for the final 30 minutes. He was one of their best performers on the night and with Sergio Busquets suspended for their trip to Donostia-San Sebastian, it may present the perfect conditions for de Jong to start the match.