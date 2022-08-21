Ernesto Valverde looking forward to end of transfer window amid Inigo Martinez links

Barcelona are struggling to register Jules Kounde currently, but it has not completely killed speculation linking them with a move for Athletic Club’s Inigo Martinez.

The Basque central defender has just a year left on his contract and seemingly does not want to sign a new deal. Martinez was then left out of Athletic Club’s 0-0 draw with Mallorca in their first game of the season.

Speaking ahead of their tie with Valencia, manager Ernesto Valverde addressed this speculation in his press conference, in quotes made to Diario AS.

“When the 31st [of August], we will all be calm, a lot things that we speak about here will end and we have to focus on other things. But it is true that we managers are always very persistent with the whole idea that the market finishes when the league starts, because that allows you to focus on the Championship. Now everyone is adjusting [things].”

Valverde’s answer gave little away other than the fact he does not enjoy the speculation that comes with the transfer window.

It does seem unlikely that Martinez will move before the end of this transfer window, but how it is handled could have a significant impact on Athletic Club’s season. If they can settle the matter on good terms, they will have a top central defender for at least another season. Should Martinez feel mistreated, it could provide a long-running distraction for Valverde to deal with.