Edinson Cavani unsure on future as three teams vie for signature

Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani is still a free agent with 11 days left in the transfer market and according to the player himself, does not know where he will play next year.

Cavani, now 35, finished his contract with Manchester United at the start of July and has been looking for a new team since. Although he was not a starter at Old Trafford, Cavani still exhibited a range of skills to go with his goalscoring that would make him a valuable asset for many clubs around Europe.

Fabrizio Romano quoted Cavani in some comments made to Diego Plaza Casals:

“At the moment I don’t know where I’m gonna play this year. It’s football, I feel very good – need to go where they really want and trust me.”

The Italian journalist also claims that there are three teams looking to secure Cavani’s services; OGC Nice, Villarreal and Valencia.

The Yellow Submarine have just let Boulaye Dia and Paco Alcacer leave the club, which would suggest they are making space for signing up front. However OGC Nice would also represent an ambitious project for Cavani as they are in the Europa League. Valencia will have to rely on their prestige, the pull of Gennaro Gattuso and the offer of guaranteed starts to attract Cavani.

Image via Michael Regan/Getty Images