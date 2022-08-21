Diego Simeone offers cryptic transfer message following Villarreal loss

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone updated fans on his transfer plans in the coming weeks following their 2-0 loss to Villarreal.

Defeat to the Yellow Submarine is Atletico’s first La Liga loss of the 2022/23 season and their first defeat at home since February.

Simeone was pressed on his intentions for the coming weeks with changes expected in the Spanish capital.

The Argentinian boss has previously stated his desire to retain Spanish international Alvaro Morata before the transfer window closes next month but other players could be on the way out.

“I am one to work and not to ask questions, we have a very complete squad”, as per reports from Marca.

“Hopefully those of us who are here will stay, and if one leaves, another will arrive, and neither club nor the team will be harmed.

“It’s a team that will compete in La Liga much better this season.”

Simeone is unlikely to actively pursue any targets in the coming weeks but he could change tact if any bold offers come in for his star names.

Morata is settled back in Madrid, despite interest to bringing him back to England, he will stay at the club and run his contract down until next summer.