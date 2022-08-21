Chelsea set Barcelona deadline as patience wears thin

Barcelona find themselves in a state of stasis with regard to the transfer window. Without further sales, the Blaugrana will not be able to register Jules Kounde and will not commit to an further deals until they do so.

This is something of an issue for Chelsea, who are awaiting movement on Marcos Alonso. The two clubs have already reached an agreement for the Spanish left-back and Barcelona have assured both parties they will make the deal official. However they decided against doing so until they can improve their salary limit situation.

Chelsea, tired of waiting for this to happen, are now threatening to torpedo the deal, as per Sport. Unless Barcelona can make it happen, the Blues have told Barcelona that they will scrap the agreement the two teams had.

While there is no doubt that Chelsea are likely growing impatient, it seems an unlikely threat. If they were to do so, Alonso would be left as a surplus player at Chelsea with only a few days left in the market. It may be an attempt to hurry the deal along, but foregoing many millions in transfer fee and saved wages is unwise.