Carlo Ancelotti hails immortal Luka Modric after Celta Vigo win

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for veteran star Luka Modric after their 4-1 win at Celta Vigo.

In the wake of Casemiro’s decision to leave the Spanish capital, with talks ongoing between the Brazilian international and Manchester United, Modric offered a reminder of his class.

The Croatian international penned another one year contract extension in Madrid in June and he remains central to the Los Blancos cause.

A brilliant goal from Modric set the tone in Galicia as Real Madrid maintained their unbeaten start to the 2022/23 campaign this weekend.

Modrić the MAGICIAN! 😱 One of his long-time midfield partners may be moving on, but the Croatian is still scoring beautiful curlers for Real Madrid 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ecfeZ9qolb — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 20, 2022

“He is immortal. He is always prepared, he always plays very well”, as per reports from Marca after the game.

“His goal has changed the game, until then it was an even and competitive game.

“In the second half we improved the start and the transitions were spectacular.”

Up next for Real Madrid is a trip to Espanyol next weekend as they look to put some distance between themselves and their title rivals.

Ancelotti again reiterated his intention not to sign an immediate replacement for Casemiro this month with six central midfielders in his ranks for the campaign ahead.

