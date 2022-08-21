Bernardo Silva confirms Manchester City stay

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has confirmed his intention to stay at the club.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for the Portuguese international, in an €80m switch to Catalonia, as part of a squad rebuild taking place at the Camp Nou.

Pep Guardiola has constantly reiterated his determination to keep Silva at the Etihad Stadium with the former AS Monaco star playing a key role for the Premier League champions.

Silva appeared to hint at an interest in moving from Manchester last month but he has now looked to distance himself from any speculation over an exit.

“I’m happy here. I’m doing everything possible to help the club and I’m very focused”, as per reports from Marca.

Silva was speaking after City’s 3-3 Premier League draw away at Newcastle United as he netted the equaliser at St. James’ Park.

The 28-year-old midfielder is expected to feature for City at the Camp Nou in midweek as part of a scheduled friendly tie between the two clubs.