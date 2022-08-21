Barcelona to take on Real Sociedad without Sergino Dest and Jules Kounde

Barcelona travel to Donostia-San Sebastian this evening in order to take on Real Sociedad and are need of win. Having drawn their opening fixture against Rayo Vallecano while Real Madrid have taken six points from their first two games, anything but a victory would put the Blaugrana on the backfoot.

They will do so without Jules Kounde. Xavi Hernandez is without arguably his best defender for the tricky away tie, as the Frenchman is still yet to be registered.

Barcelona announced their squad list on Sunday morning and it did not include Kounde, nor Sergino Dest. Xavi yesterday remarked that Dest was aware of the situation, having left him out of the squad for the second week in a row on a technical decision.

Meanwhile Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continue in the squad amid speculation over their futures. Sergio Busquets is suspended and misses out too.

Despite the fact the football is underway this season, Barcelona continue to be just as focused on the transfer market and the uncertain futures of several players. While Xavi will no doubt refute the idea, it has to be something of a distraction within the squad.