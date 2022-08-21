Atletico Madrid slip up against impressive Villarreal

Atletico Madrid have slipped to their first La Liga loss of the 2022/23 season as Villarreal sealed a 2-0 win in Madrid.

Los Rojiblancos struggled to cope with their visitors intensity throughout on a punishingly hot night in the Spanish capital.

Villarreal threatened from the off with Giovani Lo Celso and Yeremi Pino both denied by Jan Oblak in a flurry of attacking intent from the Yellow Submarine.

Atletico did force their way into the contest in the second period but Villarreal continued to carry the greater threat with a breakthrough eventually secured in the final 15 minutes.

A disaster at the back allowed Pino an easy finish from close range before a controversial period of added time at the Estadio Metropolitano.

Villarreal's young star comes up with a crucial goal! 🟡 The error from Atleti gave Yeremi Pino the chance and he was ruthless from there 😎 pic.twitter.com/LyEE6DcjUc — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 21, 2022

Nahuel Molina was sent off with seconds remaining before Spanish international Gerard Moreno powered home the clincher to punish Atletico’s lack of discipline in their first home defeat February.

Gerard Moreno doubles the Villarreal advantage to seal the win! 🟡 The Atletico Madrid fans did not enjoy his celebrations in front of them 👀 pic.twitter.com/c0WAp3AIet — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 21, 2022

Images via Getty Images