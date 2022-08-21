Barcelona Real Betis

Arsenal left in limbo as Hector Bellerin continues to wait for Real Betis

Hector Bellerin fell in love with life in Seville last season and it appears the romance is still burning bright.

The Arsenal defender is not wanted at the Emirates and is keen to leave. It appears that Arsenal will allow him to leave on a free transfer, content to save on his wages.

However that departure has been delayed far longer than anyone had intended. Bellerin wants to return to Real Betis and is waiting to see if they can find enough room in their salary limit to acquire him.

Udinese were interested in Bellerin, but his desire to wait and see what happens with Betis means that the Italians have decided to look elsewhere, as per Matteo Moretto.

The other club still in the frame for Bellerin’s signature is Barcelona. The former La Masia product is not a top priority for the Blaugrana but if their other options do not come off, they would try to recruit him.

Bellerin’s desire to wait for Betis and forego financial rewards to do so has to be admired. With no clear resolution on the horizon for Betis in terms of a large sale, time is running out for Los Verdiblancos to make their move.

Posted by

Tags Arsenal Barcelona Hector Bellerin Real Betis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News