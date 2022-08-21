Arsenal left in limbo as Hector Bellerin continues to wait for Real Betis

Hector Bellerin fell in love with life in Seville last season and it appears the romance is still burning bright.

The Arsenal defender is not wanted at the Emirates and is keen to leave. It appears that Arsenal will allow him to leave on a free transfer, content to save on his wages.

Héctor Bellerín está esperando al Betis. O al Barça, que sigue siendo una opción aunque en el club tienen a otros perfiles prioritarios. Pero, a día de hoy, el Udinese es el equipo que podría mover ficha YA. Tal y como ha adelantado @DiMarzio. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 18, 2022

However that departure has been delayed far longer than anyone had intended. Bellerin wants to return to Real Betis and is waiting to see if they can find enough room in their salary limit to acquire him.

Asunto Héctor Bellerín. El Udinese tiene prisa, y va a por otro. Opción descartada para el lateral. https://t.co/z06d01BPZR — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) August 21, 2022

Udinese were interested in Bellerin, but his desire to wait and see what happens with Betis means that the Italians have decided to look elsewhere, as per Matteo Moretto.

The other club still in the frame for Bellerin’s signature is Barcelona. The former La Masia product is not a top priority for the Blaugrana but if their other options do not come off, they would try to recruit him.

Bellerin’s desire to wait for Betis and forego financial rewards to do so has to be admired. With no clear resolution on the horizon for Betis in terms of a large sale, time is running out for Los Verdiblancos to make their move.