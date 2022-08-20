Xavi Hernandez speaks about Sergino Dest’s future amid rumours he could leave Barcelona

Barcelona travel to San Sebastian tomorrow evening to take on Real Sociedad in their second matchday of the La Liga season.

Xavi Hernandez’s men drew the first 0-0 with Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou. Despite the array of attacking talent they had at their disposal the Catalan side were unable to break down a stubborn and well-organised opponent – they’ll want a win at Anoeta.

But La Real are a fine side in their own right. They got three points on the board in their opening game of the 2022/23 season by beating Cadiz 1-0 down in Andalusia. They’ll hope for a stirring performance in their first home fixture of the new campaign.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Xavi was asked about Barcelona’s right-back situation as well as the future of Frenkie de Jong. Sergino Dest has been connected with a departure as Barcelona have been linked with many right-backs.

“We wanted to sign [Cesar] Azpilicueta and it couldn’t be,” Xavi said as carried by Fabrizio Romano. “We’ll see what we do. Sergino Dest? He knows about the situation. Frenkie de Jong is a spectacular player with a lot of leadership.”