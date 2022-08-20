Why this season might be the best one in years to visit the Camp Nou and catch a game 

That Barcelona has a couple of years behind them filled with trials and tribulations isn’t news at this point. The pride of Catalunya has had a lot of reflection and changes to do in the last couple of months, but things might be on the up and up. If you’ve been looking for the perfect time to visit one of the most impressive arenas in the footballing world, this season might just be the one.

At the time of writing this the news of the Spanish football federation blocking some of the new transfers. However, as we have seen in the past various rules and regulations regarding finances is something that Barcelona have been able to skirt before. Due to this we’re going to assume that it’s only a minor speed bump and that Laporta will once again make magic out of thin air. We’re going to give you a couple of reasons why this season is a good option if you’re looking to make your way to Camp Nou and catch a game from the stands with the rest of the FC Barcelona faithful.

Easier to find good tickets

Due to the turmoil and chaos around the club in the last couple of years, combined with the fact that Messi went off to the city of lights, the Camp Nou has had trouble filling all of their seats. Now, with almost a 100,000 seats available this does not have the same bearing as when a team in the Championship can’t fill their stands on a cold and rainy Tuesday night.

But it does mean that it's easier to find good tickets. Most of the more attractive seats have been extremely hard to come by as a foreigner, combined with the fact that Barcelona has not sold as many season tickets means that the better seats are easier to come by.

Barcelona is entering a new era

Barcelona as a club is going to have to learn to move on from Messi, regardless of how much it hurts their fans. Staking out a new identity and direction is going to take time and effort but its more than likely that this slump isn’t going to last for long. Lewandowski can add both the goal scoring ability and the star power that Barcelona desperately needs. Since Messi left it has felt like they have been lost and without direction, but this might be the start of the next great era in Barcelona’s history. Witnessing the beginning of this is something that will stay in the memory of a football fan for quite some time.

The games are going to be better this season

With all this new and added firepower the team is bound to have a better season than last, with quality of play projected to rise. The new players should be able to fit well into the playing style of FC Barcelona, while those who have been there for a couple of seasons will be well drilled and used to playing with each other. Although so much of the experience of catching an FC Barcelona game is centered around just being there, it also helps if the football you’ve paid good money to watch is of a high quality.

In summary

All in all, the fact that good tickets are easier to come by and having the chance to witness Lewandowski and the rest of the squad carve out a new path for FC Barcelona means that this might just be the perfect season to visit. Tickets that one would otherwise have to pay a boatload of cash for on the second hand market are possible to buy at retail prices.