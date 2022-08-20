Real Madrid’s predicted starting lineup for clash with Celta this evening

Real Madrid travel to Galicia this evening to take on Celta at Balaidos in the second matchday of the new La Liga season.

Madrid won their opening fixture last Sunday evening down in Andalusia when they came from behind to beat newly-promoted Almeria 2-1 at the Power Horse Stadium.

Celta drew their opening game of the campaign 2-2 at home last Saturday – they took a two-goal lead against Espanyol only for the Catalan outfit to fight back and rescue a late point.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to set his team up in a 4-3-3 shape. Thibaut Courtois will start in goal behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba and Ferland Mendy.

Given Casemiro has left to join Manchester United, Aurelien Tchouameni will start at the base of midfield with Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga either side of him.

Karim Benzema is expected to captain the side and lead the line flanked by Fede Valverde and Vinicius Junior.