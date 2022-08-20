Real Madrid eye Tottenham star to replace Casemiro

Real Madrid are already putting their transfer plans in place to replace the outgoing Casemiro.
The Brazilian international will bring down the curtain on his trophy filled Los Blancos career this weekend after agreeing a shock move to join Manchester United.
Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the club reluctantly accepted Casemiro’s request to leave the Spanish capital and pursue a new challenge abroad with a deal now almost wrapped up.
Despite already signing French international Aurelien Tchouameni, and Ancelotti’s insistence over not signing a midfielder this month, the rumour mill is up and running.
Newcastle United schemer, and Casemiro’s Brazil teammate Bruno Guimaraes could be a target, alongside another Premier League name.
Reports from the Daily Telegraph claim Tottenham enforcer Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is now a possible alternative to Guimaraes.
The Danish international is under contract in North London until 2025 and Spurs are likely to demand in the region of €50m for him.