Real Madrid cruise past Celta Vigo with 4-1 win

Real Madrid have continued their unbeaten start to the 2022/23 season with a 4-1 win at Celta Vigo.

Los Blancos shook off the news of Casemiro’s departure from the Spanish capital to dominate in Galicia.

The hosts hit their stride right from the start as skipper Karim Benzema slammed home from the penalty spot.

Benzema on the scoresheet! 🔥 No mistake from the penalty spot from Real Madrid's talisman ⚪ pic.twitter.com/5ncc7oPMRA — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 20, 2022

However, the hosts were quick to respond, as veteran captain Iago Aspas tucked home from the spot, before Luka Modric’s thunderbolt put Real Madrid back in front before the break.

Modrić the MAGICIAN! 😱 One of his long-time midfield partners may be moving on, but the Croatian is still scoring beautiful curlers for Real Madrid 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ecfeZ9qolb — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 20, 2022

However, the balance of the game firmly tipped for the away side after the restart, as Vinicius Jr slalomed through to curl home a third, before the Brazilian teed up Fede Valverde for No.4.

"Fabulous finish from Vini Jr.!" 🗣️ Outstanding footwork from Vinicius to round the goalkeeper and finish 😍 pic.twitter.com/Nx4sLCxGnH — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 20, 2022

Beware the Real Madrid counter! ⚠ Tchouaméni wins the ball well and in the blink of an eye Valverde is finishing clinically 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lXEUaaJ1FM — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 20, 2022

Benzema generously allowed Eden Hazard to take, and miss, a late spot kick at the Estadio Baladios, but there was no doubt in Real Madrid’s statemented win.

Up next for Real Madrid is a trip to Espanyol next weekend with Celta heading to Girona.

