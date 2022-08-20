Real Madrid

Real Madrid cruise past Celta Vigo with 4-1 win

Real Madrid have continued their unbeaten start to the 2022/23 season with a 4-1 win at Celta Vigo.

Los Blancos shook off the news of Casemiro’s departure from the Spanish capital to dominate in Galicia.

The hosts hit their stride right from the start as skipper Karim Benzema slammed home from the penalty spot.

However, the hosts were quick to respond, as veteran captain Iago Aspas tucked home from the spot, before Luka Modric’s thunderbolt put Real Madrid back in front before the break.

However, the balance of the game firmly tipped for the away side after the restart, as Vinicius Jr slalomed through to curl home a third, before the Brazilian teed up Fede Valverde for No.4.

Benzema generously allowed Eden Hazard to take, and miss, a late spot kick at the Estadio Baladios, but there was no doubt in Real Madrid’s statemented win.

Up next for Real Madrid is a trip to Espanyol next weekend with Celta heading to Girona.

  1. Eden Hazard – completely useless.
    If you dont score in a 4-1 without pressure, what good is he going to do when going gets tough?

    Jesus Ancelotti, just staple his worthless a.s to bench for the rest of season. He doesnt fit in this team and contributes nothing.

    “Judge me by my second season”.

    Reply

