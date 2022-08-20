Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang edge closer to leaving Barcelona

Barcelona have had a busy summer on the transfer front and it doesn’t show any sign of slowing down as we enter the final stretch according to Mundo Deportivo. Both Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are close to leaving the club.

Barcelona need to make sales to free up the financial space to register Jules Kounde, who they signed from Sevilla this summer. They face Real Sociedad tomorrow evening in San Sebastian and would like to have the Frenchman available to make his debut.

To do that they need to close the exits of Memphis and Aubameyang. The former is on the verge of joining Juventus while the latter is close to returning to London with Chelsea.

Memphis is ready to leave Barcelona in search of first-team football, something he won’t enjoy much of at Camp Nou this year. Aubameyang had been keen to stay but has been won over by Thomas Tuchel, who worked with the Gabonese at Borussia Dortmund. He’s open to returning to the Premier League.