Florentino Perez claims Casemiro has earned Manchester United move

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has issued a pragmatic response to Casemiro’s impending exit from the club.

Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the club have accepted the Brazilian’s request to leave the club and pursue a new challenge away from Madrid.

The 30-year-old is now expected to complete a €70m move to Premier League giants Manchester United in the coming days after both parties confirmed a deal has been agreed.

However, despite losing one of the club’s most important players, two weeks before the transfer window closes, Perez was open minded over Casemiro’s decision to move on from the defending Spanish and European champions.

“Casemiro is a legend, he has earned to decide what he wants to do for everything he has given us”, as per reports from Marca.

“Next Monday we will recognise him at the Real Madrid sports city for how much he has done for our club.”

Real Madrid are already planning for life without their midfield lynchpin but Ancelotti has insisted the club will not make any further signings this month.

Los Blancos followed up their opening weekend win against Almeria with a battling 4-1 victory away at Celta Vigo as Casemiro is already in Manchester to complete his transfer.