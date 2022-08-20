Casemiro leaves Real Madrid to join Manchester United in deal potentially worth €85m

Casemiro has left Real Madrid to join Manchester United in one of the most significant transfers of this summer according to Marca.

Rumours of the move only broke less than a week ago but it’s already done and dusted. United made their first moves for the Brazilian midfielder at the beginning of the month and now they’ve landed their man, a truly elite midfield operator.

The economics of the transfer were key. Casemiro will earn close to double his salary at Old Trafford and has been handed a deal that secures his future for the next four seasons with the option of a fifth. It’s a very good deal for a player who’s 30 years old.

And it works for Madrid, too. They’ll receive €70m fixed plus €15m in variables for a player they signed for €6.5m when they first brought him to the Santiago Bernabeu. Since then he’s helped them win 18 titles and become one of the finest midfielders in the European game. He leaves through the front door.