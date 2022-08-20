Barcelona’s predicted starting lineup ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Real Sociedad

Barcelona travel to San Sebastian tomorrow evening to take on Real Sociedad in their second matchday of the La Liga season.
Xavi Hernandez’s men drew the first 0-0 with Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou. Despite the array of attacking talent they had at their disposal the Catalan side were unable to break down a stubborn and well-organised opponent – they’ll want a win at Anoeta.
But La Real are a fine side in their own right. They got three points on the board in their opening game of the 2022/23 season by beating Cadiz 1-0 down in Andalusia. They’ll hope for a stirring performance in their first home fixture of the new campaign.
Xavi is expected to remain faithful to the team he chose on the opening day and go with a 4-3-3 shape. Marc-Andre ter Stegen will start in goal behind a back four of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia and Jordi Alba.
Sergio Busquets is suspended for the tie following his red card against Rayo so new signing Franck Kessie is expected to deputise for him at the base of midfield with Gavi and Pedri either side.
Robert Lewandowski will once again lead the line in search of his debut goal. He’ll be flanked by Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha.
3 CommentsAdd a Comment
I wish barcelona good luck i say barcelona 4-0 real sociedad those who will score the goal is Alex Balde,Fati,raphinha,christensen.And best predicted lineup is GK,Ter Stegen RB,Araujo CB,Garcia CB,ChristensenLB,Balde DM,Dejong CM,Gavi CM,Pedri RW,Dembele ST,Lewandowski RW,Raphinha i wish barca good luck and goal scoring machine tomorrow from ou best players
Real sociedad 0-4 Barcelona
Umtity & Braitwhite have no shame. Both are still stay at Barca.