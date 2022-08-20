Alvaro Morata set to play important role for Atletico Madrid this season

Alvaro Morata is set to play an important role for Atletico Madrid this season according to Marca. The Spaniard returned from a two-year loan spell with Juventus earlier this summer and has had his shooting boots on throughout pre-season.

He scored a brace against Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez last Monday evening as Atletico opened the 2022/23 season with a 3-0 defeat of Getafe. Morata dovetailed gloriously with Joao Felix as Diego Simeone’s side put Getafe to the sword.

And the timing is good. Atletico needed a striker to step up and provide goals this season and Luis Enrique wants the same for the Spanish national team ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year. A fit and firing Morata, high on confidence, is really valuable.

And, even aside from Felix and Morata, Simeone has strength in depth in the forward positions. Also on the books and pushing for a place are Angel Correa, Matheus Cunha and Antoine Griezmann.