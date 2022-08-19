Reinier Jesus on the verge of joining La Liga team from Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s policy of recruiting the most talented youngsters from Brazil has proven fruitful this past season, as Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes played key roles in Real Madrid’s Champions League victory. However the third expensive signing from Brazilian football is yet to hit his stride.

Reinier Jesus arrived at Real Madrid in 2020 for a fee of €30m and initially came into the Castilla side. Spending the last two seasons on loan at Borussia Dortmund, he failed to make any significant impact at all.

Reinier jugará en el Girona. 📌 El equipo catalán y el Madrid han llegado a un acuerdo a falta de oficialidad para que el brasileño se marche cedido una campaña. 📌 Viajará en las próximas horas para ser presentado y ponerse a las órdenes de Míchel.@Sergiogom 🤝 @JorgeCPicon pic.twitter.com/LqvpTtbYND — Relevo (@relevo) August 18, 2022

The 20-year-old was reportedly keen to remain in Spain this season in order to continue his development. According to Relevo, he will play at Girona on loan this season. Sport say both he and central defender Javi Hernandez of Leganes will sign loan deals on Friday.

Reinier will have plenty of competition for his spot at Girona but Michel Sanchez could well be good for him. The Girona manager favours a style that seeks to get the most from technical midfielders.