Real Madrid line up long term Premier League replacement for Casemiro

Real Madrid are reportedly already planning to sign a replacement for the outgoing Casemiro.

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed the club have reluctantly accepted the Brazilian international’s request to leave Madrid this month and pursue a new challenge away from the Spanish capital.

The 30-year-old is expected to complete a €70m move to Premier League giants Manchester United in the coming days.

According to reports from Diario AS, Ancelotti wants to maintain the Brazilian influence in his squad, with a potential move for Casemiro’s international teammate Bruno Guimaraes.

Guimaraes has impressed following his January move from Lyon to Newcastle United and Magpies boss Eddie Howe confirmed the club will repel any interest in the 24-year-old.

The former Athletico Paranaense star is viewed as an ideal fit to fill the Casemiro void in Ancelotti’s midfield but Newcastle could demand significantly higher than the €52m they paid to bring him to St. James’ Park earlier this year.