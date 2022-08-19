Rayo Vallecano seal Espanyol win as Sevilla grab Real Valladolid draw

Rayo Vallecano picked up their first La Liga win of 2022/23 thanks to a bad tempered 2-0 victory away Espanyol.

Both sides were reduced to ten players before the break, with Florian Lejeune and Sergi Gomez dismissed, before Isi Palazon powered Rayo in front.

A red card apiece in the first 30 minutes! 😱 Florian Lejeune was sent off for two yellow cards after 16 minutes, and now after a VAR review Sergi Gomez has been given a straight red 🟥 pic.twitter.com/dJyjac8DKi — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 19, 2022

Rayo Vallecano's Isi Palazón with a piece of MAGIC straight off the training ground! 🤯 A well-worked free kick that ends up with a low curling strike nestling in the bottom corner from distance 🎯 pic.twitter.com/9OvzT4UtaN — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 19, 2022

That gave Rayo the initiative after the restart, as Pathe Ciss tapped home a second from close range to seal all three points, despite Espanyol hitting the post twice in the final 10 minutes.

Sevilla and Real Valladolid continued the sending off pattern in their Friday night showdown with a dramatic finale at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Anuar Tuhami’s brilliant opener was cancelled out, as Karim Rekik pounced on Sergio Asenjo’s error to prod Sevilla level, as Marcos Acuna and Jawad El Yamiq were giving their marching orders in added time.

Anuar Tuhami with great strength and an impressive finish to give Real Valladolid the lead late on 🟣 Is it going to be two straight Sevilla losses to start the season? 😮 pic.twitter.com/FCZPrq8Z5t — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 19, 2022

Oh that's an absolute howler! 😬 Rekik gifted a Sevilla equaliser thanks to the mistake from Asenjo 🎁 pic.twitter.com/7I7p4QBzMk — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 19, 2022

Rayo end the weekend unbeaten so far this season with the other three sides picking up just one point from two games in 2022/23.

Images via Getty Images