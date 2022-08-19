Espanyol Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano seal Espanyol win as Sevilla grab Real Valladolid draw

Rayo Vallecano picked up their first La Liga win of 2022/23 thanks to a bad tempered 2-0 victory away Espanyol.

Both sides were reduced to ten players before the break, with Florian Lejeune and Sergi Gomez dismissed, before Isi Palazon powered Rayo in front.

That gave Rayo the initiative after the restart, as Pathe Ciss tapped home a second from close range to seal all three points, despite Espanyol hitting the post twice in the final 10 minutes.

Sevilla and Real Valladolid continued the sending off pattern in their Friday night showdown with a dramatic finale at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Anuar Tuhami’s brilliant opener was cancelled out, as Karim Rekik pounced on Sergio Asenjo’s error to prod Sevilla level, as Marcos Acuna and Jawad El Yamiq were giving their marching orders in added time.

Rayo end the weekend unbeaten so far this season with the other three sides picking up just one point from two games in 2022/23.

Isi Palazon Pathe Ciss

