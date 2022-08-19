PSG step up Ander Herrera exit talks as Athletic Club close in

Paris Saint-Germain are working on a deal to release midfielder Ander Herrera from his contract at the club.

The former Spanish international is set to return to Athletic Club on a free transfer this month and those incoming negotiations have now received a key boost.

Herrera was placed on a list of star names available for transfer from the Parc des Princes as new PSG boss Christophe Galtier looks to remodel his squad.

The former Manchester United playmaker previously distanced himself with a return to the Basque Country but his situation has now changed.

As per reports from Marca, Herrera’s representatives are progressing with talks over a salary settlement to allow him to leave Paris.

Herrera is likely to surrender a significant proportion of wages from the two years still left on his current PSG contract with 40% still outstanding on a signing on bonus from his original 2019 move from United.