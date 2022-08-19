Pep Guardiola ends Barcelona links to Bernardo Silva

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has put an end to speculation over Bernardo Silva potentially joining Barcelona.

The Portuguese international has been linked with a sensational €80m move from Manchester to Catalonia as part of an ongoing ambitious squad rebuild taking place at the Camp Nou.

However, despite Silva hinting at his interest in potentially leaving the Premier League champions for a new challenge, Guardiola has consistently stated his desire to retain the former AS Monaco star.

With the summer transfer window approaching its final few weeks, Guardiola has firmly closed the door on possible links with Silva leaving the club this month, or any incomings or outgoing at the Etihad Stadium.

“He’s our player and he knows our wishes as a club, me as a manager and his teammates”, as per reports from BBC Sport.

City are set to travel to Spain next week for a friendly clash with Guardiola’s former side at the Camp Nou with Silva expected to feature for the English side in front of a capacity crowd.