Paco Alcacer completes Al Sharjah move after bizarre two day loan

Paco Alcacer has temporarily returned to Villarreal less than 48 hours after completing a loan move to UAE side Al Sharjah.

The Spanish international opted to join the UAE Pro League side on a season long loan after slipping down the pecking order for Unai Emery’s side in the last 12 months.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker opted to take the chance to revive his 2022 World Cup hopes with a move to the Middle East, but he now back in Castellon.

I am very happy to announce that I am a new @SharjahFC player. I can't wait to start this new adventure both professionally and personally for me and my family! pic.twitter.com/ZW29lRH0BB — Paco Alcácer (@paco93alcacer) August 17, 2022

However, in additionally strange twist to the saga, Villarreal have now agreed to terminate his contract at the Estadio de la Ceramica to facilitate a free transfer move to Al Sharjah.

Acuerdo de rescisión con Paco Alcácer. — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) August 19, 2022

Alcacer has since travelled back to the UAE and he is expected to sign a fresh contract with his new club next week.

A regular starting spot in Sharjah could revive his international hopes with no La Roja appearance since 2019 for the 28-year-old.