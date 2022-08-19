Optimism abound over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang move to Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has barely been out of London for six months, but the Gabonese striker may well be headed back there shortly.

Chelsea’s representatives are in Barcelona and met with Aubameyang on Thursday night to propose a move for him. According to Fabrizio Romano that meeting went well and the player is happy to move to the Blues this summer.

Pierre Aubameyang update. Been told meeting with Chelsea on Thursday night was "very positive", personal terms won't be an issue – Chelsea and Auba's camp are on the same page about contract. 🚨🔵 #CFC It's now time for talks with Barça – €30m price tag considered too high. pic.twitter.com/dIX1HwfOmh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2022

The negotiations are now likely to kick off. Barcelona have been quoted as demanding €30m for his signature and Xavi Hernandez has maintained that he wants to keep Aubameyang.

A sale would benefit Barcelona though and allow them some breathing room with their salary limit – negotiations between the clubs are set to begin imminently.

While it seems unlikely that Chelsea would reach €30m for the 33-year-old, a deal seems a logical conclusion. It is worth remembering that Barcelona are still yet to register Jules Kounde and supposedly still interested in recruiting Marcos Alonso.