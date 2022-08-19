Barcelona

Optimism abound over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang move to Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has barely been out of London for six months, but the Gabonese striker may well be headed back there shortly.

Chelsea’s representatives are in Barcelona and met with Aubameyang on Thursday night to propose a move for him. According to Fabrizio Romano that meeting went well and the player is happy to move to the Blues this summer.

The negotiations are now likely to kick off. Barcelona have been quoted as demanding €30m for his signature and Xavi Hernandez has maintained that he wants to keep Aubameyang.

A sale would benefit Barcelona though and allow them some breathing room with their salary limit – negotiations between the clubs are set to begin imminently.

While it seems unlikely that Chelsea would reach €30m for the 33-year-old, a deal seems a logical conclusion. It is worth remembering that Barcelona are still yet to register Jules Kounde and supposedly still interested in recruiting Marcos Alonso.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Chelsea Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News