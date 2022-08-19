Luis Suarez gives advice to Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez following red card

Record Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez has made the headlines this week in England after he was sent off, losing his temper and headbutting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen.

Nunez was criticised roundly for the incident and it won’t have helped that Liverpool failed to win the match, drawing 1-1. Since the Uruguayan striker has apologised and promised that it won’t happen again.

Another former Liverpool forward from Uruguay was on hand to advise him though too. Speaking to Telemundo in a conversation carried by Marca, Luis Suarez explained he had got in touch with Nunez after the incident.

“With what happened the other day, I was speaking to him. He started recently. He has to be aware of the fact that they will now go for him two or three times more, and even more so because he is England. That is coming from an idiot who got it wrong and suffered for it.”

“It is nothing serious, we have all got things wrong and been sent off. But in England they make the most minimal things into a big deal.”

Suarez had a successful but controversial time in England. While at Liverpool he was banned for making a racist remark to Manchester United’s Patrice Evra and was also caught biting Branislav Ivanovic.

The former Barcelona striker cleaned up his act thereafter though and while never losing his edge, has not since engaged in anything similar. Suarez believes that Nunez can use it to make him better.

“It is important to fall and get up again in order to be stronger. Darwin is someone that listens a lot, he is very intelligent and he will turn the situation around.”

There is notably a fierceness about the way that Uruguayans feel their football, but it is not necessarily representative of the people behind the player. Suarez was notoriously devoted to his family and tranquil off the pitch during his time at Barcelona.