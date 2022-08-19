Jules Kounde unlikely to be registered for Real Sociedad match

Barcelona have traditionally had a tough time when travelling to Donostia-San Sebastian and they will have to face Real Sociedad without two key players.

Sergio Busquets’ absence was expected after he was sent off late on against Rayo Vallecano, meaning he will be suspended.

However most had assumed that new signing Jules Kounde would be present. The French defender was the only one of Barcelona’s new signings that was not registered for the Rayo match and that remains the case.

Negotiations with captains Busquets and Gerard Pique over a salary deferral or reduction have stalled and with no other moves being made, Barcelona have no more room in their salary cap than they did last week, as per Sport.

The only remaining hope Kounde has of being registered is if Memphis Depay leaves the club, for Juventus, ahead of their match on Saturday. Time is running out for that to happen though.

Barcelona’s reputation will continue to be tarnished the longer that Kounde remains unregistered. Apart from being grossly unfair on the player himself, it will be a competitive disadvantage for Barcelona, who could do with his presence in defence for their tricky away trip.