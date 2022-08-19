Hector Bellerin sets out Barcelona transfer demands

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin is prepared to accept a wage cut to join Barcelona this month.

The Spanish international has confirmed his intention to move on from the Emirates Stadium this summer with less than 12 months left on his Gunners contract.

The Catalan born full back returned to England this summer following a season long loan at Real Betis in 2021/22.

Despite initial transfer interest from Los Verdiblancos in bringing the 27-year-old back permanently, there has been no official bid, with Arsenal open to a sale.

As per reports from Marca, Barcelona are now targeting the former La Masia graduate, as part of their ongoing summer squad rebuild.

The report adds Bellerin is willing to slash his current £4m salary to secure a return to his native city with Barcelona still working in a tight salary budget on new signings with Marcos Alonso’s arrival yet to be ratified at the Camp Nou.