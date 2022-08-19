Edinson Cavani whittles down choice to two La Liga teams

Edinson Cavani probably did not expect to be entering the final two weeks of the transfer market without a club. Yet the Uruguayan striker does appear to be closer to reaching a resolution on his future.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Cavani has two main options on the East Coast of Spain: Villarreal and Valencia.

Valencia manager Gennaro Gattuso is keen to bring in a natural goalscorer and has held talks with Cavani to try and convince him to join Los Che.

Meanwhile his former manager Unai Emery at Villarreal is also on his trail. Emery and Cavani worked together at Paris Saint-Germain to great effect.

From the outside looking in, it appears a clear choice. It is not yet clear how much room Valencia have to accommodate Cavani’s wages in their salary limit and European qualification seems a tricky proposition.

Additionally Villarreal will be hoping to compete for trophies in the Copa del Rey and Europa Conference League, as well as challenging for the final top four space. The fact that Boulaye Dia and Paco Alcacer have left the Yellow Submarine this week would suggest that Emery may be clearing the decks in order to bring in Cavani.

